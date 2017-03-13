Two suspects face identity theft charges after they were caught with several stolen credit cards, Social Security cards and other items, police say. (March 13, 2017).

Arlington police say a pair of prolific identity thieves are now off the streets after a traffic stop led officers to find dozens of stolen items.

It happened Saturday, when police stopped the man and woman for driving erratically. When the couple got out of the car, the officer noticed drugs, a BB gun, and then lots more.

In total, officers allegedly discovered 50 stolen credit cards, several stolen Social Security cards, medical files, six cell phones, three laptops and even burglary tools, said police.

Alfred and Sheena Cruz are both charged with possession of identifying information, and could face a state jail felony due to the amount of material stolen.