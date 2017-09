Workers prepare to dismantle the statue of Robert E. Lee in Lee Park, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Dallas City Council members passed a resolution ordering the statue's immediate removal Wednesday morning.

Hiram Patterson and members of the Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have filed a temporary restraining order halting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Dallas' Lee Park.

