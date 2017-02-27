Students Rewarded with Top Jobs | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Students Rewarded with Top Jobs

By Deborah Ferguson

    Two young men got the ultimate leadership assignment. They got to be principal and dean for the day at the Young Men's Leadership Academy in the Fort Worth ISD.

    Why they were chosen for the jobs is Something Good.

    Principal Rodney White gave the plum one-day assignments to sixth grader Denali Hartin and eighth grader Nicklaus Utsey. Denali served as principal. Nicklaus worked along side as Dean of Instruction.

    White says he wanted to reward the young men for making the AB honor roll for the third six weeks, and writing an essay explaining why they were qualified to lead.

    How'd they do being in charge? White says "they did a great job!"

