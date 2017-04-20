One of Fort Worth's most popular annual events kicks off Thursday morning on Main Street.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

What to Know: Main Street Arts Fest

UP NEXT

The 2017 Fort Worth Main Street Arts Festival has some streets closed through Downtown Fort Worth all weekend long.

Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:01 a.m. through Friday, April 21, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

5th Street from Houston Street to Commerce Street - Two center lanes will be open during peak traffic hours, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

6th Street from Houston Street to Commerce Street - Two north lanes will be open until end of evening peak hours at 6 p.m. Street will re-open at 6 a.m. Friday, April 21 and then close at 6 p.m. for the duration of the event

7th Street from Houston Street to Commerce Street - Two south lanes will be open until end of evening peak hours at 6 p.m. Street will re-open at 6 a.m. Friday, April 21 and then close at 6 p.m. for the duration of the event

Friday, April 21, 2017, 6 p.m. through Monday, April 24, 2017, 6: a.m.: All street closures in effect.

Main Street from Weatherford Street to 9th Street

1st Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

2nd Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

3rd Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

4th Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

5th Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

6th Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

7th Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

8th Street from Commerce Street to Houston Street

9th Street from Houston Street to Calhoun Street

Houston Street from 12th Street to 9th Street (local traffic only)

Parking lanes on Weatherford Street, Commerce Street, Houston Street, 1st Street, 4th Street, and 8th Street as mentioned above.

The festival runs from Thursday April 20 until Sunday April 23.

You can find more information about the festival here.