The Arlington Police Department has located a missing 82-year-old man.

Robert Earl Davidson was last seen by his family at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of Mandy Way in South Arlington.

Police say Davidson was safely located in Huntsville. They are coordinating with this family to get him back to Arlington.