Shots fired at Dallas PD South Central Station

Dallas police are trying to find the person who fired multiple rounds at the South Central Patrol substation around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The building is located in the 1900 block of East Camp Wisdom Road in southeast Oak Cliff.

Dallas police public information officer Carlos Almeida said no officers were injured.

In a press release, the department said the shots were fired from a vehicle traveling eastbound on Camp Wisdom Road.

Chopper 5 flew over the building and was able to see a shattered window on one side of the building.

The department said the perimeter officer observed muzzle flashes but did not see the suspect vehicle.

Numerous police officers were seen collecting evidence around the building.

There are no arrests but if the person is caught, they will face an offense of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.