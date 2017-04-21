Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

Police said at least four people, including three teenagers, were injured after being struck by a vehicle in front of a Fort Worth school Friday morning. &amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;

The vehicle seriously struck multiple people outside the Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek in the 6600 block of Westcreek Drive, according to Fort Worth police.

Authorities said the teens were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital. Two of victims were critically injured.

MedStar officials said a fourth person was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in unknown condition.

No further details have been released.

