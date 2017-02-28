The people of Brownsville want to know who keeps defacing a mural of music the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla.

Artists painted the Tejano singer's likeness outside the Capitol Theatre during the annual Latin jazz festival, but the mural is now covered in deep scratches. The vandals also carved scratches into a mural of Frida Kahlo.

Last month, the same mural was marked with black ink and even sprayed with mustard.

The artists say they will keep cleaning up the mural for as long as it takes. The president of the Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts says he hopes to add lighting and security cameras to catch the vandals.

Known by just her first name, Selena was murdered in 1995 at the age of 23 by an obsessed fan in Corpus Christi.

Selena was inducted into the Texas Woman's Hall of Fame in Denton last fall.