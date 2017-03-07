Search for Missing Boaters on Denton Creek | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Search for Missing Boaters on Denton Creek

    Authorities said two people were reported missing after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area around Denton Creek, west of Grapevine Lake.

    Authorities in Denton County are searching for two boaters reported missing Monday evening.

     

    A search operation was launched along Denton Creek, west of Grapevine Lake, after 6:30 p.m, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife official.

    During the search, game wardens recovered a boat believed to have belonged to the missing people.

    Police from Trophy Club and Roanoke were assisting in the search.

    No further information was released.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

