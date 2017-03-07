Search for Missing Boaters on Denton Creek

Authorities said two people were reported missing after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area around Denton Creek, west of Grapevine Lake.

Authorities in Denton County are searching for two boaters reported missing Monday evening.

A search operation was launched along Denton Creek, west of Grapevine Lake, after 6:30 p.m, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife official.

During the search, game wardens recovered a boat believed to have belonged to the missing people.

Police from Trophy Club and Roanoke were assisting in the search.

No further information was released.

