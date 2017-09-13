Reward Increased in Fatal East Dallas Shooting

Timothy Stooksberry, inset, was shot May 3, 2017 while sitting in his car outside a Dallas shopping center. His murder remains unsolved.

A cash reward of $10,000 is being offered for a tip leading police to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the murder of Timothy Stooksberry.



Stooksberry was fatally shot at about 2 p.m. on May 3 while sitting in his car outside a shopping center on the 11700 block of Ferguson Road in far East Dallas.



A motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been arrested or named.



North Texas Crime Stoppers initially offered a $5,000 reward in the case; the reward was increased this week after the Stooksberry family added an additional $5,000.



Tipsters should call anonymously to 877-373-TIPS or go to the Crime Stoppers website TXcrime.com.