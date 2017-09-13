Reward Increased in Fatal East Dallas Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Cold Case Files

Cold Case Files

NBC 5 revisits cold cases, renewing attention in investigations where the are few leads

Reward Increased in Fatal East Dallas Shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Reward Increased in Fatal East Dallas Shooting
    NBC 5 News
    Timothy Stooksberry, inset, was shot May 3, 2017 while sitting in his car outside a Dallas shopping center. His murder remains unsolved.

    A cash reward of $10,000 is being offered for a tip leading police to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the murder of Timothy Stooksberry.

    Stooksberry was fatally shot at about 2 p.m. on May 3 while sitting in his car outside a shopping center on the 11700 block of Ferguson Road in far East Dallas.

    A motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been arrested or named.

    North Texas Crime Stoppers initially offered a $5,000 reward in the case; the reward was increased this week after the Stooksberry family added an additional $5,000.

    Tipsters should call anonymously to 877-373-TIPS or go to the Crime Stoppers website TXcrime.com.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices