Red Oak Woman Dies in Afternoon House Fire

Fire quickly spread through a mobile home in Red Oak this afternoon, killing a woman inside.

The Red Oak Fire Department said the fire happened at a mobile home in the 500 block of Prichet Road.

Firefighters battle a mobile home fire in Red oak on March 29, 2017.

Photo credit: Red Oak Fire Dept.

Firefighters say two people were inside at the time, a husband and wife. The husband made it out of the home okay. Investigators say he tried several times to save his wife, but there was just too much smoke and fire inside the home.

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Oak Firefighters battle a fire at a mobile home on March 29, 2017.

Photo credit: Red Oak Fire Dept.

Two firefighters sustained minor burns while fighting the fire, but both are expected to be okay.