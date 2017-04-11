The judge in the John Wiley Price bribery trial strongly lectured prosecutors Tuesday morning for repeatedly turning over documents to the defense in the middle of the trial.

Judge Barbara Lynn denied defense motions for a mistrial over the government mistakes but said the conduct of prosecutors was improper. She said she would carry a motion to dismiss the charges pending further developments in the trial that started Feb. 21.

Chad Meacham, a high ranking official of the Dallas U.S. Attorney’s Office, appeared before Lynn to apologize for the errors.

“We have fallen short on this,” Meacham said.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and his county aide, Dapheny Fain, are accused in an 11-count indictment that was first unsealed in 2014.

FBI agents testified the investigation first began in 2010. Raids were conducted in 2011 at many locations to gather evidence. More than 50,000 financial transactions were examined in the case.

The latest documents handed over Monday night pertain to a condominium and American Airlines Center suite controlled by political consultant Kathy Nealy, a codefendant in the case who is accused of paying Price around $1 million in bribes. Nealy is to receive a separate trial later.

Requesting a mistrial Tuesday morning, Fain’s attorney Tom Mills accused prosecutors of negligence and malfeasance for failing to share the documents before the trial.

“We have no reason to believe there will not be more documents produced,” Mills said.

A contrite prosecutor, Walt Junker, agreed the new material is extensive but claimed that it is irrelevant to the case. Junker said the documents were set aside for copying if Nealy had been included in the current trial and should have been shared.

“It is humanly impossible for anyone person to be familiar with every document in this case,” Junker said.

Price defense attorney Shirley Lobel said one detail, showing that Nealy gave Price authority to supervise the punch list for construction in her condo, would support the friendship that existed between the two in personal business and transactions.

“It shows what we have been trying to show in this case,” Lobel said.

Defense lawyers claim the government falsely made repayment of loans and other legitimate transactions between Price and Nealy look like bribes.

Lynn agreed the burden to produce records that could help defense lawyers defend their clients is on the government.

“The scope of this investigation and prosecution is of the government’s making. It is not the defense,” Lynn said. “This was undertaken by the government. Difficult as it is, the government is obligated to staff the case.”

The trial resumed Tuesday morning with defense cross examination of lead FBI Agent Allen Wilson without prosecutor objections as a concession to the defense for prosecutor errors. Wilson was grilled over evidence details the defense claims were errors but maintained that government accusations are accurate.

The judge told defense lawyers she will allow additional delays for review of the new documents, but no requests were made Tuesday morning and it is unclear when the prosecution may rest and defense witnesses begin. Defense lawyers have said they may need about two weeks to call their witnesses.