Police are investigating after finding a body in a landfill Wednesday afternoon in Arlington.

Officers were called at about 1:40 p.m. to the landfill on the 800 block of Mosier Valley Road, where they said an employee with Republic Services said the body was located in the area where the employee had been working.

Police said they were checking for any reports of missing people in the area, and the Tarrant County medical examiner will determine the person's identity and cause of death.