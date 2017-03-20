Police have seized a car and identified a "person of interest" in the hit-and-run death of an eight-year-old Fort Worth Girl on Friday.

Aja Hill, a first-grader at Atwood McDonald Elementary School in Fort Worth, was killed while riding a scooter outside her grandparents’ home on Barron Lane.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the driver speeding down the street in a dark Dodge Charger.

After finding the car believed to have been driven by the person of interest, police questioned a 22-year-old man but did not arrest him, said Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.

The girl’s grandfather encouraged the driver to confess.

"I hope as time goes on, this young man realizes what he did,” Bobbie Ray Lewis said.

He said Aja loved to give “good morning kisses” and often danced in church.

"Aja was the most spunky little girl you ever met or ever knew,” Lewis said. “To lose her was like losing an icon -- at 8-years-old."