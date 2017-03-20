Police Find Car, Possible Driver in Hit-And-Run That Killed an 8-Year-Old Girl | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Find Car, Possible Driver in Hit-And-Run That Killed an 8-Year-Old Girl

Fort Worth first-grader killed while riding scooter

By Scott Gordon

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police have seized a car and identified a "person of interest" in the hit-and-run death of an eight-year-old Fort Worth Girl on Friday.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    Fort Worth police seized a car and interviewed a person of interest Monday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl Friday afternoon.

    Aja Hill, a first-grader at Atwood McDonald Elementary School in Fort Worth, was killed while riding a scooter outside her grandparents’ home on Barron Lane.

    A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the driver speeding down the street in a dark Dodge Charger.

    After finding the car believed to have been driven by the person of interest,  police questioned a 22-year-old man but did not arrest him, said Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.

    The girl’s grandfather encouraged the driver to confess.

    "I hope as time goes on, this young man realizes what he did,” Bobbie Ray Lewis said.

    He said Aja loved to give “good morning kisses” and often danced in church.

    "Aja was the most spunky little girl you ever met or ever knew,” Lewis said. “To lose her was like losing an icon -- at 8-years-old."

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices