Both directions of Interstate 30 in Rockwall are closed due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

It happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday near Farm-to-Market Road 549.

Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Traffic is backed up for miles. It is not known when the interstate will reopen.

