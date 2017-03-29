North Texas Schools Close, Delay Start After Storms

Several North Texas schools closed or were scheduled for delayed start after storms rolled through the area early Wednesday morning.

Mansfield Independent School District officials said several schools were without power, so all schools would be closed Wednesday.

Dallas' Bishop Dunne Catholic School officials announced the campus would be closed due to lack of power.

Glen Rose Independent School District officials tweeted that school would start at 10 a.m. due to power outage. Buses will run two hours later.

STAAR testing was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Tarrant County College officials said their Southeast Campus would be closed until further notice.