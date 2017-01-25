North Texas Refugees Nervous About Policy Changes

Heart House, a Dallas organization whose mission is to help the children of refugees through after school programs, is a second home in a new home for Zina Albaidhani. (Published 4 hours ago)

Albaidhani's son goes to Heart House, ever since their family arrived from Iraq just more than a year ago.

"America is the land of opportunity," said Albaidhani.

Her family has built a new life in North Texas after at times surviving the unthinkable in her former country.

"Every time you go shopping there is a car bomb," she explained.

Her hope is that her mother and sister will join them in North Texas. But now, with changes likely in U.S. immigration policy, she is concerned they won't get the chance.

"They are not harmful. It does not hurt anybody if they come here. They are innocent people," said Albaidhani.

The CEO of Heart House, Lenita Dunlap, hears the concerns of families.

"I look at my son and if we were in situations like these families, I would hope that there were countries or neighbors who would us give us a chance. I get emotional about it because you are fighting about people's lives," said Dunlap.

She is hoping lawmakers take the time to see refugees who are rebuilding their lives here.

"I would hope the political leaders take the time to come to organizations like ours, and actually meet the families, meet the kids," she added.