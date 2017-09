North Texans donate to thousands of non-profit organizations on largest "giving day" in the country. (Published 4 minutes ago)

North Texans are expected to donate to thousands of non-profits on the largest "giving day" in the country Thursday.

This year's "North Texas Giving Day" is the ninth organized by Communities Foundation of Texas.

Last year, foundation raised $37 million for 2,500 non-profits. This year, the foundation hopes to raise more.

To see a list of the non-profits and to learn more about how to donate, visit northtexasgivingday.org.