'National Margarita Day' Drink Specials in North Texas

Cheers! Wednesday is "National Margarita Day."

Here's a fun fact - the world's first frozen margarita machine was invented in Dallas by restauranteur Mariano Martienz more than 40 years ago.

Several North Texas hot spots are offering specials deals to celebrate.

ON THE BORDER

$2 house margaritas

MATTITO'S TEX MEX

$4 margaritas

$5 rumbaritas

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

CHUY'S

$1 off frozen raspberry ritas

$1 floaters

JOE T. GARCIA'S

Free shakers until they run out

TAQUERIA LA VENTANA

$2 margaritas

THE STANDARD POUR

Special priced Don Julio margaritas

URBAN TACO

$5 margaritas

El FENIX

$2.99 through Sunday, Feb. 26

Margaritas (frozen or on the rocks)

SNUFFER'S

$3 house margaritas through Sunday, Feb. 26

CHILI'S

$5 margaritas

CAMPUZANO MEXICAN FOOD

$3 margaritas

$6 swirls