By Todd L. Davis

    Many groups have partaken in the viral Mannequin Challenge for fun, but a North Texas police department did it to send a sobering message.

    Don't drink and drive.

    North Richland Hills police posted the nearly 90-second video on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Thursday depicting the scene of a fatal crash presumably caused by a drunk driver.

    Along with the video, police posted the following message:

    "With the holiday's just around the corner, we wanted to take a minute to remind you all not to drink and drive. Please remember families and friends before you get behind the wheel and do something you may regret later. #MannequinChallenge#DontDrinkAndDrive"

    Published at 8:41 AM CST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 8:43 AM CST on Dec 21, 2016
