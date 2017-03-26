**TORANDO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS UNTIL 11PM**

Severe weather will be possible for parts of North Texas this evening and tonight. Very large hail will be the main severe weather threat. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will also be possible. Make sure you stay WEATHER AWARE throughout the evening hours and the first half of tonight. The storms will exit the area after midnight with a cold front sweeping through North Texas during the first part of Monday. Our next chance for storms will come on Wednesday. Some storms on Wednesday could also be severe. We may see another round of strong to severe storms by next weekend too. See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

Updated Video Forecast

5:28 p.m. Update: Severe Storms Developing

Meteorologist Rick Mitchell updates the severe weather potential.

10-Day Forecast