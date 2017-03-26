NBC 5 Forecast: Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect Until 11 p.m. | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Forecast: Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect Until 11 p.m.

See the latest video forecast below

By Brian James

    **TORANDO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS UNTIL 11PM**

    Severe weather will be possible for parts of North Texas this evening and tonight. Very large hail will be the main severe weather threat. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will also be possible. Make sure you stay WEATHER AWARE throughout the evening hours and the first half of tonight. The storms will exit the area after midnight with a cold front sweeping through North Texas during the first part of Monday. Our next chance for storms will come on Wednesday. Some storms on Wednesday could also be severe. We may see another round of strong to severe storms by next weekend too.  See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

    Updated Video Forecast

    5:28 p.m. Update: Severe Storms Developing

    Meteorologist Rick Mitchell updates the severe weather potential.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above.Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app!

    10-Day Forecast
    • TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Some storms will be severe. Low: 60. Winds: S/SW 10-20 mph.
    • MONDAY: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. High: 80. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.
    • TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of storms late in the day. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
    • WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be severe. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
    • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 57. High: 74. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
    • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 53. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
    • SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Some storms may be severe. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
    • SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance for more showers. Low: 59. High: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
    • MONDAY:  Mostly sunny. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.
    • TUESDAY:  Partly cloudy with scattered storms possible. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

    Published at 3:58 AM CST on Feb 14, 2017 | Updated 5 minutes ago

