A multiple-car crash on West Mockingbird Lane and Lemmon Avenue in Dallas is expected to cause traffic delays.

Dallas Fire Department confirms reports of a crash in Dallas involving multiple cars and a tractor-trailor.

The crash is at West Mockingbird Lane and Lemmon Ave. A light pole was knocked down as a result of the incident and landed on more vehicles.

At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic delays are expected in the area until the scene can be restored.