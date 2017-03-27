Mother Outraged over TSA's Treatment of Young Son at D/FW Airport

A mother is outraged after she said her young son was detained for more than an hour at D/FW International Airport Sunday morning.

Jennifer Williamson posted a video to Facebook that shows her son, Aaron, being patted down by a TSA agent in the security line.

In the post, Williamson said she had requested the TSA screen her son in "other ways" because he has Sensory Processing Disorder.

The video shows the TSA agent patting Aaron down thoroughly along his back from his neck to his knees. The agent then pats down the front of Aaron's body, including the front of his shorts, his waistband and and in between his thighs. The agent is then seen checking the boy's waistband again and patting down the front of his shorts for a second time.

She said that two D/FW Airport police officers were also called in to pat down her son.

Williamson said "He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine."

Williamson said her family was "treated like dogs" and that "these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in."

NBC 5 has reached out to D/FW Airport and the TSA, but have not heard back from either yet.