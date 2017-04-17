Slain Mother Found by Son was Pregnant: Police

A 25-year-old woman found dead Friday by her 8-year-old son was not only shot, but was pregnant, police confirm Monday.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Kenishia Walker, was found inside her townhome in 2300 block of Ridge Run Road in Southeast Arlignton by her son.

Kenishia Walker

Photo credit: facebook

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, leading them to believe the killer likely knew the victim in some way.

Arlington police confirmed Monday that Walker's pregnancy will elevate the case to capital murder. Officials did not confirm how far along Walker was in her pregnancy.

Police said the woman's son was home Thursday night but didn't hear or see anything unusual. When he woke up Friday morning and went to check on his mother, he found her dead.

Police are retracing the victim's steps over the past 24 hours and interviewing family members to find out who may have been in the young mother's life.

They're also taking care of her young son, whose life will never be the same.

"We have counselors that were brought to the scene for the young child," said Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook. "Obviously at that age, they don't understand the gravity of the situation and really understand what's going on. We've worked closely with our victims' advocates to make sure that the child is taken care of and he's been released to other family members."

Boy, 8, Wakes to Find Mother Dead from Gunshot Wound in Arlington

Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman who was found fatally shot Friday morning by her 8-year-old son. (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

Police said they haven't found any domestic violence calls or anything of that nature at the victim's address over the past several months, though they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Caleb Blank at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon and Frank Heinz contributed to this report.