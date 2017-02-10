Many people still support long time Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price despite a mountain of evidence to be presented at this bribery trial.

Most callers to KHVN Radio’s midday talk show said they still support Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, whose corruption trial is set to begin February 21.

“There are many who say this is a courageous guy. He stood up for years, and now he’s going to have to really stand up if he wants to remain free,” said host Robert Ashley.

Callers accused the government of waging a conspiracy against Price and attacked the starting date during Black History Month.

“I don’t think he will get a fair trial and I think he’s done more good than bad,” one woman said.

One man said he had read the indictment and found it overwhelming.

“They’ve got a lot of evidence stacked against him,” the caller said. “No matter if you’re Black, White or Hispanic. If you get caught with your hand in the cookie jar, you can’t deny that. You got caught.”

Price pleaded not guilty, but refuses to discuss the trial.

It comes nearly three years after Price was indicted and nearly six years after the investigation became public with FBI raids on his home and office.

Price is accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes in exchange for his influence in county business.

Court records show 150 witnesses and more than 2,000 pieces of evidence for the government. Defense lawyers for Price list 40 witnesses and 629 exhibits.

Criminal Defense Attorney Victor Vital, who is not connected to the Price case, has been involved in complicated corruption cases in the past. He said each side must come up with a simple story for the jury to boil down all the evidence.

“The defense narrative is, everything is not as it seems. These payments that they claim are illegal are not illegal at all,” Vital said. “The side that has the most compelling, simple story based upon all this paper is going to win it because there’s no way a jury is going to remember 2,000 exhibits.”

The trial could last at least four weeks.