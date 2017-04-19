Man Urinates on Squad Car, Punches Officer: Dallas Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Urinates on Squad Car, Punches Officer: Dallas Police

By Hannah Everman

    DPD
    William Holmes was arrested for assaulting a police officer on April 15, 2017.

    A man was arrested in downtown Dallas after police say he urinated on a police car, bashed a window and then punched an officer.

    Dallas officers were having lunch Saturday at Zenna Restaurant on North Akard Street when they say a person told them a man was outside, urinating on the officers' vehicle.

    The officers looked outside and also noticed a one of the patrol car's windows had also been shattered.

    When the officers confronted the man, later identified as 27-year-old William Holmes, he allegedly punched one of the officers directly in the face, police said.

    Holmes was arrested on charges of assaulting a public servant and criminal mischief.

    The officer who was punched was not injured.

