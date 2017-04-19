Man Urinates on Squad Car, Punches Officer: Dallas Police

A man was arrested in downtown Dallas after police say he urinated on a police car, bashed a window and then punched an officer.
Dallas officers were having lunch Saturday at Zenna Restaurant on North Akard Street when they say a person told them a man was outside, urinating on the officers' vehicle.
The officers looked outside and also noticed a one of the patrol car's windows had also been shattered.
When the officers confronted the man, later identified as 27-year-old William Holmes, he allegedly punched one of the officers directly in the face, police said.
Holmes was arrested on charges of assaulting a public servant and criminal mischief.
The officer who was punched was not injured.
Published 11 minutes ago