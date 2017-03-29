Kevin Walker was arrested for robbery after a crime spree in the city of Denton on March 28, 2017 (Denton Police).

A Denton man is behind bars after hitting multiple cars, striking a bicyclist and attacking a woman with his bare hands all in one evening.

It began Tuesday at about 7:52 p.m., when Denton Police got flooded with calls reporting several accidents all involving a Nissan Altima and a male driver, described as a black man wearing a white shirt, said police.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 28-year-old Kevin Rashaad Walker.

Walker reportedly struck three vehicles in separate incidents along Fort Worth Drive, and then collided with a woman on a bicycle at the intersection of Myrtle Street and Fort Worth Drive, police said.

Walker then ditched his vehicle and took off running.

While fleeing the scene, Walker encountered a 21-year-old woman getting out of her car.

Walker said, "he needed to use her car to get something to drink," according to police. When she didn't hand him the keys, he attacked her.

Police said Walker punched the woman several times, puller her out of the car, then hit her again, and then ran off with her keys and phone, but not the car.

Police were finally able to track him down in an apartment complex nearby.

Walker was arrested and charged with robbery, but he may face other charges. He is being held in the Denton County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The other woman assaulted was not transported, but treated for a swollen nose and mouth.