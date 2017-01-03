Live video from Chopper 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

An armed man holding police at bay along Interstate 45 in Navarro County Tuesday morning has been taken into custody.

Sheriff's deputies said the man fired at officers in Limestone County and then robbed a store in Freestone County before opening fire again in Navarro County.

The man eventually stopped on I-45 near mile marker 220, south of Corsicana and north of Richland, at about 9 a.m.

From Chopper 5, the man could be seen freely walking around a disabled pickup truck with at least one flat tire, getting in and out of the vehicle. The man was seen drinking something from a can while waving his arms and talking with police officers.

SWAT officers used an armored vehicle to get close to the man before officers, behind riot gear, confronted the man and took him into custody at about 10:20 a.m.

The highway, which was closed in both directions during the standoff, is expected to reopen to traffic soon.

No further details have been released.

