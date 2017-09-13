Man Caught on Camera Damaging American Flags in Denton

Authorities in Denton County are searching for a man they say damaged two American flags.



A surveillance camera captured video of the man walking up to each flag. He rips the first flag of its pole, balls it up in his hands and throws it in a garbage can. He pulls the second flag of its pole, but then walks out of view from the camera, so it is unclear what he does with it.



The incident happened on Sept. 9 at about 2 a.m in the 100 block of Hickory Street in Denton.



If you recognize the man, please contact Investigator K. Lloyd with the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1672.



