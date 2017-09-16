Man Arrested in Series of Oak Cliff Home Invasions

Dallas police arrested one man after a series of home invasions in Oak Cliff and are searching for three more suspects.

Mike Leija, 28, faces two charges of aggravated robbery.

He was being held in the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Patrol officer spotted Leija about 2 p.m. on Friday driving in the neighborhood where the home invasions occurred, police announced at a Saturday news conference.

Dallas police Maj. Jimmy Vaughan, commander of the crimes against person division, said investigators pieced together a good description of the suspect’s car from victim accounts and surveillance cameras.

“We really connected to the community,” he said.

Four home invasions since Monday, all within blocks of each other in Oak Cliff, were linked, including one in which three young brothers were home alone.

Police said the remaining suspects are two men and one woman.