Authorities said a man, his 5-year-old son and his dog were reported missing on Lake Tawakoni late Monday night.

The boaters departed from Caddo Landing in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 2101 near Boles Home at about 5 a.m.

The last time of contact is unknown.

Texas Game Wardens asked the public not to travel to Caddo Landing while they search.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has not yet commented.