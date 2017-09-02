Major Gasoline Pipeline Could Restore Service Sunday

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Colonial Pipeline Company, which delivers more than 100 million gallons of gasoline between Houston and the East Coast, said it may be able to return to service as early as Sunday. (Published 6 hours ago)

Colonial Pipeline Company, which delivers more than 100 million gallons of gasoline between Houston and the East Coast, said it may be able to return to service as early as Sunday.

The company said restoring the line on Sunday will depend on safe access to locations and no major flood damage during facility inspections. So more fuel could be on the way to North Texas.

The NBC 5 Responds team is still seeing a number of gas stations in the DFW area that are out of fuel, but transportation experts say the projected shipments could help alleviate this issue.

Many drivers said the long lines at the pump have shortened a bit each day, giving many North Texans hope as they enter the holiday weekend.

If you're looking for gas right now, click here for our interactive gas map.

The QuikTrip app has also proven to be very helpful and reliable for our viewers. https://www.quiktrip.com/Gasoline

As for the increased gas prices, AAA said they should start to drop next month.