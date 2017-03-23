Lochheed Martin is moving F-16 production to South Carolina to make room for expanded production of the newer F-35 jet fighters in Fort Worth.

Representatives with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth say moving production of F-16s to South Carolina will help increase production locally of F-35s, adding nearly 2,000 jobs by 2020.

The iconic F-16s fighter jets have been built at the Fort Worth facility for several decades.

The military aircraft maker announced it is moving production of the Fighting Falcons from the Fort Worth facility to Greenville, South Carolina by October.

Representatives say this is in order to make room for what they consider the next generation of fighter jets: the F-35.

Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth facility currently builds 40 F-35s every year.

Production of the newer jet is being increased.

The goal is to build 150 F-35s a year by 2020, said Michael Rein, spokesman for Lockheed Martin.

According to Rain, 28 nations have purchased F-16s, while 11 nations have purchased F-35s.

In order to increase production, leaders felt the need to move production of the F-16 to South Carolina where there is enough space for the F-16.

Currently, 230 workers build F-16s in Fort Worth. Every worker will be able to transition over to build the F-35s, said Rein. Some workers may retired, he added.

“The F-16 brought billions of economic impact to the local area. The F-35 is doing the same thing and our production-run goes to late in the 2030s and probably beyond so there’s going to be jobs and a growing economy,” said Rein.

There are currently 8,800 employees building F-35s in Fort Worth.

Lockheed Martin plans to add another 1,800 F-35 jobs in the next four years.