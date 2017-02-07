Keller Woman Gets Money Back After Landscaping Delay

A North Texas woman was out of hundreds of dollars after she hired a company to landscape her lawn. They didn't show up and she couldn't get a refund until NBC 5 Responds stepped in.

Karen Harper, of Keller, sent us her contract with Jerry's Landscape. She wanted some holly and a Japanese maple, and to trim the trees and put down some mulch.

She paid a $500 deposit to get things started. The landscaping company cashed the check, but despite numerous promises they would be there to do the work, the landscaper never came back.

We reached out to the company, and owner Bonnie Blaylock said they didn't come out because of bad weather and personnel issues. She promised NBC 5 she would refund the money and Harper did confirm she got that money back.

