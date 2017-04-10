John Wiley Price Defense About to Begin in Bribery Trial

The defense is about to begin presenting testimony in the bribery trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

The defense is about to begin presenting testimony in the bribery trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Possible witnesses on the defense list include former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk and businessman Ross Perot Jr.

As court recessed for the day Monday, prosecutors said they were turning over more newly discovered documents to defense attorneys, which could delay the start of the defense case Tuesday.

Judge Barbara Lynn said the government is expected to rest Tuesday, pending final review of the new documents that could justify additional defense questions for government witnesses.

Monday, defense lawyers hammered government agents who were recalled to the stand for more defense questions with benefit of new records supplied to the defense last week.

Price defense attorney Chris Knox aggressively questioned lead FBI agent Allen Wilson about errors that were corrected in a nearly 2,000-page log of millions of documents.

Knox said it was unfair to expect the defense team to sort through the documents if the FBI could not properly log the evidence.

The biggest charge facing Price is for allegedly taking around $1 million in bribes from political consultant Kathy Nealy. The defense insists the government ignored evidence showing the money was repayment of loans or other legitimate transactions between old friends.

Knox attacked Wilson's claim that Price drove cars supplied by Nealy 90 percent of the time. The defense showed FBI trial records that only include 52 of more than 300 days that a pole camera was monitoring the cars at Price's home, far fewer than 90 percent of the days.

Price is accused of receiving $83,000 he failed to report on taxes from the sale of art at a Dallas gallery. Another federal agent testified Monday that Price had more than 600 art transactions. The defense accused agents of failing to calculate loans Price made to gallery owner Karen Manning that could add up to losses on his art sales. Agents said if there were losses that should also have been reported on income taxes.

Manning pleaded guilty to tax evasion in the case for failing to report some of her own income. She testified against Price earlier in the trial and will be sentenced later. Price pleaded not guilty and has said he may testify in his own defense.

Kathy Nealy, also accused of participating in the bribery conspiracy, has been granted a separate trial later.

Defense lawyers have said their case make take two weeks so the jury could deliberate by the end of April. The trial began Feb. 21.