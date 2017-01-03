John Wiley Price Co-Defendant in FBI Bribery Case Wins Separate Trial | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

John Wiley Price Co-Defendant in FBI Bribery Case Wins Separate Trial

Former consultant Kathy Nealy was granted immunity in previous case

By Scott Gordon

    The Dallas Morning News / NBC 5
    Kathy Nealy (left) and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price

    A federal judge late Tuesday ordered a separate trial for one of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price's co-defendants in an FBI bribery case.

    Judge Barbara Lynn separated the case of Price's former longtime political consultant, Kathy Nealy.

    Price and his aide Dapheny Fain are still set to go on trial next month.

    The judge said her decision was based on questions about whether prosecutors had granted "broad immunity" and agreed not to charge Nealy for her testimony in a previous corruption case involving former Dallas City Council member Donald Hill.

    The ruling was a blow to federal prosecutors who wanted to try all three defendants together.

    The trial already has been delayed numerous times.

    Nealy is accused of funneling about $1 million in bribes to Price in exchange for his votes on various county contracts.

    Published 2 hours ago

