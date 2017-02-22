A jogger carrying a concealed handgun shot a juvenile would-be robber before dawn Wednesday in southwest Arlington, police say.

According to police, the jogger, an unnamed man in his 20s, was running to the gym at about 6 a.m. when he noticed a truck circle around in front of him in a parking lot along the 6000 block of W. Poly Webb Road.

The jogger told police a man exited the passenger side of the pickup truck, pointed a firearm in his direction and demanded his property. The jogger, who was carrying a concealed firearm, pulled out his weapon and began shooting at the armed robber.

The robber, who police said was struck once in the leg, managed to get back into the truck before the driver drove away.

Arlington police later found the truck abandoned on Cedar Cove Court and Lindberg Drive; the truck had been reported stolen in Arlington on Feb. 16.

Investigators learned after the armed robber abandoned the truck he got into an SUV driven by an adult woman. That SUV was stopped by officers at the intersection of Poly Webb Road and Little Road Wednesday morning -- within one block of the shooting location.

Police said the suspected armed robber, who is an unnamed juvenile, was compliant and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The jogger, who was not injured, is being interviewed by detectives.

Arlington police said detectives are still trying to figure out the woman's involvement and determine who was driving the pickup. Meanwhile, crime scene investigators are processing both vehicles and the shooting scene.