Jaylon Smith Suprises Unsuspecting Fan at Cowboys Game

He's only played one game in the NFL — but Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith is rapidly becoming a fan favorite, both on and off the field.

His perseverance overcoming injury, his "clear eye view" outlook on life, and his raw talent make him very easy to root for.

And a recent encounter with a fan seems to indicate that he not only feels the love, he genuinely appreciates it.

Richard King, a Cowboys fan from Pennsylvania, flew into North Texas last weekend to attend the team's season opener versus the New York Giants.

He says he's been a big fan of Smith ever since the Cowboys drafted him two years ago. And there was no question in his mind whose jersey he was going to wear to the game.



"I bought the jersey months ago when I planned the trip," King wrote in a message to NBC 5.

As he was walking towards AT&T Stadium, he heard someone yell at him, "Hey 54!" (54 is Smith's number).

"I turned and it was Jaylon Smith," said King.

Smith spotted King as he was pulling up to the stadium. He called King over and told him if he jumped in the passenger seat of his SUV, he'd sign the jersey.

"He thanked me and told me he appreciated seeing his jersey," said King. "We took a couple of selfies, he shook my hand -- then I said thank you, have a good game, and I got out."

King later posted pictures from his encounter to Twitter with the caption, "First trip to big D made unforgettable by #ClearEyeView."

