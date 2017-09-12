Plano police have confirmed the name of the person who opened fire on a crowded Dallas Cowboys watching party Sunday, killing his estranged wife while shooting eight others, seven fatally, before being fatally shot by police.
Investigators confirmed the identities of the victims as follows:
- Meredith Emily Hight, a 27-year old female and estranged wife of the suspect
- Anthony Michael Cross, a 33-year old male
- Olivia Nicole Deffner, a 24-year old female
- James Richard Dunlop, a 29-year old male
- Darryl William Hawkins, a 22-year old male
- Rion Christopher Morgan, a 31-year old male
- Myah Sade Bass, a 28-year old female
- Caleb Seth Edwards, a 25-year old male
Plano police also confirmed the name of the shooter as 32-year-old Spencer James Hight
All next of kin have been notified and the investigation remains on-going by the Plano Police Department and the Texas Rangers.
