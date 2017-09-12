Plano police have confirmed the name of the person who opened fire on a crowded Dallas Cowboys watching party Sunday, killing his estranged wife while shooting eight others, seven fatally, before being fatally shot by police.



Investigators confirmed the identities of the victims as follows:



Meredith Emily Hight, a 27-year old female and estranged wife of the suspect

Anthony Michael Cross, a 33-year old male

Olivia Nicole Deffner, a 24-year old female

James Richard Dunlop, a 29-year old male

Darryl William Hawkins, a 22-year old male

Rion Christopher Morgan, a 31-year old male

Myah Sade Bass, a 28-year old female

Caleb Seth Edwards, a 25-year old male



Plano police also confirmed the name of the shooter as 32-year-old Spencer James Hight



All next of kin have been notified and the investigation remains on-going by the Plano Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

