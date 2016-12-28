I-30 Shut Down in Arlington Due to Downed Power Lines

Interstate 30 is shut down in both directions in Arlington Wednesday morning due to downed power lines.

Arlington police said a construction crane fell onto the powerlines, knocking the cables onto I-30 between Texas 360 and Ballpark Way at 11:22 a.m.

Westbound traffic was backed up to Texas 161 as of 11:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

As of noon, westbound traffic was diverted off I-30 at Texas 360. Eastbound traffic was diverted off at Cooper Street.

No further details have been released.

