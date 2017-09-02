Human Remains Found in Arlington

Arlington Police are investigating what appears to be human remains found in a wooded area along a creek. (Published 3 hours ago)

A citizen found the remains Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of East Sanford Street near the 400 block of Truman Street.

The bones were found in a wooded area near a creek.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is now working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Anyone with any information about this case is ask to call Arlington Police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.



