Human Remains Found in Arlington

Arlington Police are investigating what appears to be human remains found in a wooded area along a creek.
A citizen found the remains Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of East Sanford Street near the 400 block of Truman Street.
The bones were found in a wooded area near a creek.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is now working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.
Anyone with any information about this case is ask to call Arlington Police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.
