Human Remains Found in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Human Remains Found in Arlington

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arlington Police are investigating what appears to be human remains found in a wooded area along a creek. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Arlington Police are investigating what appears to be human remains found in a wooded area along a creek.

    A citizen found the remains Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of East Sanford Street near the 400 block of Truman Street.

    The bones were found in a wooded area near a creek.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is now working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

    Anyone with any information about this case is ask to call Arlington Police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.


    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices