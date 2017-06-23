Fort Worth police say a hit-and-run driver captured on video crashing into several vehicles was likely under the influence of medication.

Series of Hit-and-Run Crashes Captured on Video in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say a hit-and-run driver captured on video crashing into several vehicles was likely under the influence of medication.

An NBC DFW viewer recorded shocking video showing a Ford SUV speeding down a busy residential street just east of Texas Christian University Thursday afternoon.

The video shows the Ford veering across a crosswalk on West Berry Street before colliding with a red pickup stopped on northbound Cleburne Road.

The SUV, with only three tires and a rim, backed up and headed south on Cleburne Road, towards Granbury Road. In the video, sparks and debris were seen flying off the vehicle as it swerved into a sidewalk and across two lanes.

The video ends after the SUV rear ended a Ford Focus sedan stopped at a red light.

Police said the driver was taking medication at the time. He was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

The Fort Worth police DWI unit was investigating the incident.

