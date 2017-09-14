Hero Cop Saves Child From Burning Home in Everman

A North Texas police officer happened upon a raging house fire and rushed in to help save a trapped 13-year-old girl, and it was all caught on body camera. (Published 2 minutes ago)

The fire broke out at a home on Beacon Way just off Everman Parkway, and Everman Police have now released the body-cam video of the rescue.

In that video and from looking at the shell of a home that's left, you get a sense of what could have been had Sgt. Jimmy Combs not stopped to help. He isn't calling himself a hero, but his actions speak louder than any words.

The video picks up as panicked voices echoed outside the burning home and the lone officer takes on the initial task of rescuing the trapped child.

"Come to my light, come on sweetie," Sgt. Combs could be heard saying to the teen.

There was no response, and with smoke and flames pouring out of the window, Combs ran to find any way in. But the shooting flames and billowing smoke were just too intense. "Where you at?" Combs yelled in the video.

Seconds later, he stripped of his own uniform to get in.

"There was a lot of smoke, a lot of heat. Police uniforms aren't built for that," he said.

It was a split-second decision, he said, and the only mission was to save the girl.

And they did.

A firefighter arrived moments later and was able to slide into the window, and the two then pulled the 13-year-old out and worked tirelessly to revive her.

"After about three minutes of CPR she did regain consciousness," Combs said.

Christian Ochoa was one of the first to call 911 and helped the girl's parents before Combs arrived.

"It was very brave of him. You don't see that many people that would do that. Most people would just wait for the fire department, because that's what they do," Ochoa said of Combs.

"It's just what we do. It was a rough day. I don't want to be a hero. That's not what I'm here for. It was just another day," Combs said.

At last report, the 13-year-old girl was listed in serious condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. As for Combs, he was burned on his wrists but is otherwise OK.