Grand Prairie Boy Honored for His Support of Fallen Officers
Grand Prairie Boy Honored for His Support of Fallen Officers

By Hannah Everman

    Grand Prairie Police
    Jayden Morales, 7, seen holding his sign that reads "Heroes Live Forever #DallasStrong" at the funeral for a fallen officer.

    A young boy in Grand Prairie is getting recognition this week for his unwavering support of local law enforcement, even on their most difficult days.

    Jayden Morales, 7, displayed a sign at the funeral of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker last month that read, "Heroes Live Forever #DallasStrong."

    Walker was killed during a SWAT standoff with a suspect on Jan. 17.

    Jayden was also present at the funerals of the Dallas police officers killed in the July 7 ambush last year.

    Grand Prairie police decided to honor Jayden for his dedication to fallen officers.

    On Friday, Jayden earned the title "Chief for a Day" and was able to meet with officers, take a ride in the squad car and meet the police dogs.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

