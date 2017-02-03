Jayden Morales, 7, seen holding his sign that reads "Heroes Live Forever #DallasStrong" at the funeral for a fallen officer.

A young boy in Grand Prairie is getting recognition this week for his unwavering support of local law enforcement, even on their most difficult days.

Jayden Morales, 7, displayed a sign at the funeral of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker last month that read, "Heroes Live Forever #DallasStrong."

Walker was killed during a SWAT standoff with a suspect on Jan. 17.

Jayden was also present at the funerals of the Dallas police officers killed in the July 7 ambush last year.

Grand Prairie police decided to honor Jayden for his dedication to fallen officers.

On Friday, Jayden earned the title "Chief for a Day" and was able to meet with officers, take a ride in the squad car and meet the police dogs.