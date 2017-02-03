A young boy in Grand Prairie is getting recognition this week for his unwavering support of local law enforcement, even on their most difficult days.
Jayden Morales, 7, displayed a sign at the funeral of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker last month that read, "Heroes Live Forever #DallasStrong."
Walker was killed during a SWAT standoff with a suspect on Jan. 17.
Jayden was also present at the funerals of the Dallas police officers killed in the July 7 ambush last year.
Grand Prairie police decided to honor Jayden for his dedication to fallen officers.
On Friday, Jayden earned the title "Chief for a Day" and was able to meet with officers, take a ride in the squad car and meet the police dogs.
Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago