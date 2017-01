Frisco police say a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe.

Frisco police say a 91-year-old man who suffers from memory loss was found safe after he went missing on Saturday.

Police tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the missing man had been safely located. He had been reported missing earlier Saturday, and police said he may have been driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.