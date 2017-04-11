Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Near TCU

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday afternoon in an upscale neighborhood near Texas Christian University.

Molly Matheson, 22, was found in a bathroom of a home in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

A cause of death is not listed.

Police declined to release even basic details of the crime.

The house, valued by the Tarrant Appraisal District at $710,000, is about three blocks northeast of the TCU campus.