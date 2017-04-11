Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Near TCU | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Near TCU

Police investigating death as homicide

By Scott Gordon

    NBC 5 News
    Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday afternoon in an upscale neighborhood near Texas Christian University.

    Molly Matheson, 22, was found in a bathroom of a home in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

    A cause of death is not listed.

    Police declined to release even basic details of the crime.

    The house, valued by the Tarrant Appraisal District at $710,000, is about three blocks northeast of the TCU campus.

