Forney Softball Team & Fallen Teammate Honored at Rangers Game

The Texas Rangers hosted a special softball team from Forney High School at Wednesday night's game. A player from the team was accidentally run over last month after a team dinner and now the Rangers are helping raise money in memory of Emily Galiano.

The whole team came out to mingle with some of the Rangers players and take pictures on the field and in the dugout. They were all wearing T-shirts honoring their lost teammate.

Emily Galiano was just 14-years old when she was accidentally run over and even more tragically, a fellow teammate was behind the wheel.

The girls played on, finishing out their season and a playoff run, in Emily's memory.

Those teammates include Emily's twin sister, who in her dad's words, kept on playing “lights out” and providing a source of strength to the rest of the family and Emily's many friends.

Emily was very present on the field Wednesday as her teammates and family were honored by the Rangers.

Those who love Emily say they'll keep living for her, keeping the memory of that loving, caring and competitive girl alive.

“Emily would do anything to help anybody and I think that’s evidenced by how many people have reached out to us,” said Emily’s father Denny Galiano. “The whole Forney community has wrapped their arms around us. I didn’t realize Emily knew so many people.”

Her brother Zachary Galiano added, “Emily and I, we were the most competitive people, whether it was who had the closest seat, or being competitive in the different sports we played and that will live on.” “I’m guessing she has the better view today,” NBC 5 Reporter Alice Barr said and Zachary joked, “No, no she does not!”

The family and Forney ISD started a foundation, Play For Em, to help other young softball players from Forney get ahead.

At Wednesday night’s game three dollars from every ticket purchased through a special offer goes toward that foundation. Emily and the team will also be honored during the game at the end of the third inning.