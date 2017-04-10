Authorities said five North Texas men were arrested for soliciting a minor during a sting operation.

The Texas Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit conducted a joint operation with several law enforcement agencies last week that resulted in the arrests of Drew Patrick McDonald, James Gilbert Hayes, Scott Fitzgerald Marestein, Casey Tito Rodriguez and Patrick Shawn Powell.

During the operation, CEU investigators posed as children online. Authorities said the five men were arrested after soliciting agents they thought were teen girls.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and STOP Task Force, along with Cleburne, Burleson and Keene police assisted the CEU in the operation.

