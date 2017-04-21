Five Injured in Navarro County House Explosion

Authorities said five people were rescued after a Navarro County home collapsed due to an explosion Thursday night.

Navarro County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a call about the explosion at the home in the 500 block of Texas 31 in Dawson at about 11 p.m.

First responders were forced to sift through remnants of the collapsed house to rescue the survivors, according to Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.

Three adults were transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital’s burn unit in Dallas. The other two were being treated at a hospital in Navarro County.

“It’s kind of gone from a rescue or a recovery operation now to an investigation to try to determine the cause of this incident,” Tanner said.

Tanner added that authorities would interview the survivors to determine the cause of the explosion.