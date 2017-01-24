Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Love Field

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue have knocked down a house fire in the 2500 block of Skillman Avenue.
The fire was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. The fire briefly went to a second alarm, but the response was scaled back after firefighters were able to gain control of the fire, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson.
Photos taken by a witness near the fire show heavy smoke and flames.
No one was injured in the fire, firefighters said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.
Published at 1:07 PM CST on Jan 24, 2017 | Updated at 1:23 PM CST on Jan 24, 2017