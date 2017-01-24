Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Love Field | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Love Field

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    @markjohnson319
    A fire at a house in Dallas along the 8300 block of Denton Drive South, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue have knocked down a house fire in the 2500 block of Skillman Avenue.

    The fire was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. The fire briefly went to a second alarm, but the response was scaled back after firefighters were able to gain control of the fire, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson. 

    Photos taken by a witness near the fire show heavy smoke and flames.  

    No one was injured in the fire, firefighters said. 

    This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.

    Published at 1:07 PM CST on Jan 24, 2017 | Updated at 1:23 PM CST on Jan 24, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices